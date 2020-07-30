About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Sunday, 2 August 2020
Terang Express

Gerard Justin shot 39 points to record the day’s highest score and win B grade at Terang Golf Club last Saturday.

Sport
Justin produces score of the day to win B grade at Terang Golf Club

Staff Writers

TERANG Golf Club members contested a stableford round last Saturday.

Sunshine and dry conditions greeted golfers for the event, which saw three fields of play contested.

In A grade, George Beasley (three) shot a 37 point round to win the section.

He finished two clear of runner-up David Wells (11), who survived a countback with Nigel Bruckner after the pair both scored 35 points.

In B grade, Gerard Justin (20) shot the round of the day to claim victory in the field.

He recorded 39 points and won by six from runner-up Paul Healey (17), who also survived a six-way countback to finish second after he shot 33 points.

In the women’s section, a 35 point round from Sharee Scanlon (13) saw her triumph by two points ahead of Jenny Meade (19) on 33 points.

Balls down the line went to Nigel Bruckner (seven) 35 points, Phil Beasley (plus one) 34 points, Marion Venn (14) 33 points, Mick Scanlon (18) 33 points, Angelo Van den Huevel (18) 33 points, Justin Staunton (26) 33 points, Frank O’Connor (17) 33 points and Luke Tebble (34) 33 points.

The nearest the pin eighth hole was taken out by Phil Beasley.

This Saturday’s event at the club is a stroke round for the August monthly medal, which will also coincide with round one of the Don O’Keeffe Trophy.

On Sunday, a 12 hole stableford event was conducted.

Ross Potter was crowned the winner following a 29 point score, with Luke Tebble runner-up on 27 points.

Third was Wayne Reicha also on 27 points, with balls down the line going to Roy Baker 27 points, Chris Coolahan 26 points and Hamish Bruckner 26 points.

Last Thursday, players contested a stroke and secret partners round.

