Kolora Noorat reappoints senior coaches for 2021

KOLORA Noorat has moved swiftly to lock in its leaders for 2021 following the cancellation of the Warrnambool and District Football Netball League season.

Power president Paul Dunn said as soon as the decision to cancel the senior competition was made, the club got on the front foot and locked in its leaders.

He confirmed 2019 premiership mentor Ben Walsh and incoming A grade netball coach Carolyn Carlin would lead the club’s senior football and A grade netball sides in 2021.

Dunn said it was disappointing for both coaches to miss out on leading the Power this year after they had both worked hard over the pre-season to ready their teams for their respective competitions.

Season 2020 would have been Carlin’s first year at the helm of Kolora Noorat’s A grade side, while Walsh was looking to lead the senior footballers to back-to-back premierships.

“It was disappointing for Carolyn being her first year,” Dunn said.

“The girls had done a good pre-season for the year ahead and she had some plans in place so it was all positive until it was cut out.

“It was the same with Ben, we had good recruitment in the off-season and the kids were up and about and ready to go and I think he was really keen to have a crack at back-to-back but unfortunately it wasn’t to be.

“Looking at next year, he’s already on the ball, he’s reaching out to all the players to see if they’re committed and right to go so that’s great on his part.”

