Large field for comp return at Terang Golf Club

A LARGE field of players greeted the return of competition golf at the Terang Golf Club last Saturday.

Sixty-three players took part in the second round of the Don O’Keeffe Trophy, some six weeks after the opening round of the event.

In A grade, George Beasley (two) finished with 39 points to finish two clear of Geoff Nuske (10) on 37 points.

In B grade, Phil Conheady’s (15) round of 38 points saw him record a one point victory ahead of Frank O’Connor (13) on 37 points.

O’Connor survived a three way countback with Hamish Bruckner (12) and Daryl Johnstone (22) to receive runner-up honours.

In C grade, Sam Kenna produced the score of the day of 45 points to win by three ahead of Stephen Vaughan (42 points).

In the women’s section, Jenny Meade (19) triumphed on a countback from Kerry Cakebread (46) after the pair both recorded 36 points.

Balls down the line went to Hamish Bruckner (12) 37 points, Daryl Johnstone (22) 37 points, Paul Healey (13) 36 points, Phil Beasley (plus two) 36 points, Stephen Arundell (three) 36 points, Tim Keane (seven) 36 points and Tony Meade (22) 36 points.

The hit the green sixth hole was reached by Jenny Meade, Sam Kenna, James Clarke, Liam Venn, Justin Staunton, Angelo Van den heuvel, Marion Venn and Billy Wood.

After two rounds Dan Morrison 21 is the clubhouse leader with 21 points ahead of Sam Kenna on 20.

Next in line is Caleb Kavanagh and Fred Beasley on 17 points, Geoff Nuske on 16, Paul Healey on 15 and Jenny Meade and Phil Conheady both on 13 apiece.

Colin Venn, Phil Beasley and Frank O’Connor complete the top 10 on 11 points.

The final round is set to be held this Saturday, with a par event scheduled.

During the shutdown, golfers were able to play social rounds which were able to be submitted for their handicap.

Top scores included on August 8 were Nigel Bruckner (seven) 40 points, Jimmy Kenna (16) 36 points, Phil Beasley (scratch) 35 points, Fred Beasley (six) 34 points and Mick Scanlon (19) 33 points.

August 15 top scores Chris Coolahan (16) 41 points, George Beasley (three) 40 points, Tim Keane (11) 37 points, Nigel Bruckner (6) 36 points and Michelle Beasley (17) 35 points.

August 29 best scores were Kerrie Cakebread 44 points, Fred Beasley (six) 36 points, Damien Coolahan (six) 34 points, Barry Stonehouse (14) 34 points and Angelo Van den Heuvel (18) 34 points.

The best scores on September 5 were Damien Coolahan (six) 39 points, Stephen Arundell (seven) 38 points, Michelle Beasley (17) 36 points, Phil Beasley (one) 36 points and Angelo Van den Heuvel (18) 36 points.