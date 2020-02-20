Local pacer tastes cup glory at Dalvui Raceway

CODE Bailey picked up its second Country Cup of this campaign with a commanding victory in front of a home crowd at Dalvui Raceway last Saturday night.

The five year-old for trainer Marg Lee took out the $50,000 Group 2 Terang Co-Op Pacing Cup by almost 18 metres in a dominant display.

Starting the 2680 metre journey from gate six, Code Bailey crossed the field after early pace from War Dan inside him.

With a little over a mile to go Ballarat Cup winner A Gs White Socks challenged on the outside before Code Bailey picked up the pace entering the last turn.

Entering the home straight Code Bailey looked every bit the winner, getting home in 54.5 seconds.

Kerryn Manning’s South Australian Cup winner Pat Stanley finished strongly to cross the line second ahead of A Gs White Socks who rounded out the placings.

Code Bailey now enjoys a record of 16 wins and a further six placings in 34 starts since joining the stable.

For reinsman Jason Lee, it was his first ever hometown cup win on the sulky.

He now joins cousin Glen Craven and grand-uncle Dick Lee as winning drivers of the storied race.

Meanwhile, the Chris Svanosio trained and driven Magicool saluted in the $25,000 Group 3 South West Conveyancing Terang Trotters Cup.

Magicool put in a bold performance to add a second title for the season, furthering the success at November’s Yarra Valley Cup.

Magicool was forced to work for the victory, holding off eventual fourth place finisher My Skypocket through the final lap.

It was a quinella for Svanosio, whose second horse in the race, Kyvalley Finn, was driven to a runner-up finish by Glen Craven, while Deltasun for trainer Terry Young and driver Mark Hayes crossed third.

Full meeting results:

Race one - Pat Bellman Memorial 3YO Pace 2180m: 1st Kowalski Analysis (trainer Matthew Craven, driver Sofia Arvidsson) $9.90, 2nd Jilliby Rhythm (Marg Lee, Glen Craven), 3rd Monsieur Delacour (Stephen Clarke, Connor Clarke);

Race two - Wheelie Waste Trotters Handicap 2180m: 1st Keayang Livana (Marg Lee, Jason Lee) $1.60 favourite, 2nd Celtic Rose (Anne-Maree Conroy, Anne-Maree Conroy), 3rd Strazeele (Greg Moss, Debra Wicks-Moss);

Race three - Crawley’s Middle Hotel Terang Vicbred Platinum Mares Sprint Championship 1680m: 1st Village Voice (Larry Lynch, Darby McGuigan) $4.00, 2nd Miss Dangerfield (Tim Bolitho, Michael Bellman), 3rd Aboutagirl (Anthony O’Connor, Xavier O’Connor);

Race four - Goodtime Lodge Pace 2180m: 1st Shark Luck (Colin Holloway, Brett Holloway) $1.40 favourite, 2nd Caesar Moon (Srecko Stupin, Strecko Stupin), 3rd Basha Bourke (Heath Bourke, Chris Alford);

Race five - Morsbearings Dalvui Dominator 1680m: 1st Rollova (Aaron Dunn, Aaron Dunn) $2.50 favourite, 2nd Too The Max (Xavier O’Connor, Xavier O’Connor) 3rd She Will Wantano (Rebecca East, Michael Bellman);

Race six - South West Conveyancing Terang Trotters Cup 2680m: 1st Magicool (Chris Svanosio, Chris Svanosio) $5.30, 2nd Kyvalley Finn (Chris Svanosio, Glen Craven), 3rd Deltasun (Terry Young, Mark Hayes);

Race seven - Neville and Patsy Clarke Memorial Pace 1680m: 1st Keayang Liberty (Marg Lee, Glen Craven) $2.10 favourite, 2nd Keayang Blinky (Marg Lee, Jason Lee), 3rd Miss McGonagall (Stephen Clarke, Connor Clarke);

Race eight - Terang Co-Op Pacing Cup 2680m: 1st Code Bailey (Marg Lee, Jason Lee) $1.80 favourite, 2nd Pat Stanley (Kerryn Manning, Kerryn Mannong), 3rd A Gs White Socks (G.P. and N.M. Hope and Greg Sugars);

Race nine - Mt Noorat Freighters Pace 2180m: 1st Australian Bite (Gloria Council, Kerryn Manning) $7.90, 2nd Hector Macray (Jess Tubbs, Greg Sugars), 3rd Keayang Trumpet (Chez Jacob, Xavier O’Connor).

