Local trainers to contest Terang’s latest meeting

HARNESS racing is set to return to Terang tonight (Thursday).

An eight-race card is scheduled to kick off at 5.35pm, with the last race set down for 9pm.

Among the events is a 46 to 55 class and 56 to 95 class trots, while 52 to 55 and 56 to 66 class pace races will be held.

A two year-old pace, a pace for three year-olds in 46 to 55 class and paces for 30 to 49 and 46 to 51 class horses aged four and above will also be staged.

Local trainers Anthony O’Connor, Matthew Craven, Paddy Lee, Barry Beasley, Stephen Lambert, Marg Lee and Jeff McLean will all have horses in events.

O’Connor will race Aboutagirl and Abbey Fields, while Paddy Lee has the sole runner in Tip Top Eurasian.

Craven will be out to attain a hat-trick of wins with his pacer Rock On Playboy, while Gus An Maori will go head-to-head with Marg Lee’s Keayang Livana.

Beasley is looking to add another winner to his recent victory with Aldebaran Rocky and Tedkane, Lambert is hoping for a strong run from Leica Gem and McLean will contest the two year-old pace with King James.

Fellow locals Xavier O’Connor, Tim McLean, Sofia Arvidsson, Jason Lee and Matt Horsnell have been engaged for drives.

Meanwhile, Terang’s meeting on September 12 will hold metro status, with a metropolitan Saturday night meeting to be staged at the club.

