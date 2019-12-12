Wednesday, 18 December 2019
Terang Express

Terang’s successful team from last Friday’s Bessie Shady Bowl.

Sport
Locals win Bessie Shady Bowl

Staff Writers

THE annual Bessie Shady Bowl was contested at Terang Golf Club last Friday.

Ladies’ teams from across the Western District were greeted by windy conditions which made scoring difficult on the day.

The course was in terrific condition, as a team from the host club were this year’s winners.

The Terang quartet of Judy Carmody, Margie Driscoll, Elaine Hrabar and Aileen Clarke combined for a total of 130 stableford points.

Runners-up from Camperdown were Sue Pollock, Chris Farmer, Gayle Gill and Margie White with 119 stableford points, prevailing over a Cobden team consisting of Di McKenzie, Sherene Healey, Carmel Darcy and Kate Parlour.

Individual results:

A grade: winner Judy Carmody (Terang) 35 on a countback from runner-up Sue Pollock (Camperdown).

B grade: winner Gayle Gill (Camperdown) 36, runner-up  Carmel Darcy (Cobden) 35.

C grade: winner Judy Kerr (Warrnambool) 32, runner-up Thelma Inverarity (East Framlingham) 31.

Nearest the pins: 3rd Jenny Emanuelle, 6th Di Grieves and Judy Carmody, 11th Carmel Darcy.

Today will be the last ladies competition for 2019, with nine holes of golf followed by Christmas lunch.

Ladies competition at Terang is set to resume next year on Thursday, January 30.

