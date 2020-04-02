About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Sunday, 5 April 2020
Terang Express

Keayang Jackie and Glen Craven narrowly got home in the Allied Express Classic for three year-olds on Saturday night. Photo supplied by Stuart McCormick/Harness Racing Victoria.

Sport
Marg and Matthew taste weekend success

Staff Writers

LOCAL trainers Marg Lee and Matthew Craven found themselves in the winners’ stall after their pacers Keayang Jackie and ImASportsstar won races over the weekend.

The pair notched up their 31st and 27th victories of season 2019/20 at Melton on Saturday night and Charlton on Sunday respectively.

Lee was impressed with Keayang Jackie’s win in the Allied Express Classic for three year-olds, which was its third successive triumph since resuming from a spell.

She said the filly had returned a stronger and more mature horse after its two year  preparation, which included a trip to the New South Wales Breeders Challenge at Menangle.

“She needed to fill out and mature, which she has done and she’s came back in some really nice form,” Lee said.

“She had a bit of bad barrier draw and Glen (Craven) went back with her but at the top of the straight she ran over the top of them.

“She’s a very promising filly.”

