Matthew Craven praises team following strong week

ECKLIN harness racing trainer Matthew Craven has paid tribute to his stable after a strong week of results.

The trainer enjoyed success on the track last week, recording four wins and three placings from seven starters across two meetings last Wednesday and Friday.

His run started at Stawell with Just Be Yourself breaking its maiden in the Carey Covers Pace for three year-olds.

Gus An Maori then made it two wins on the trot for the stable in the Hygain Feed Trotters Handicap, a result which doubled as a race-to-race double for Craven.

Miss What Usain and Rock on Playboy then rounded out Craven’s Stawell trip with a second and third in their respective events before the trainer headed to Melton on Friday.

He trained the quinella in the Alderbaran Park Trot with Pink Galahs defeating Gus An Maori narrowly in a stunning finish.

Miss What Usain then capped Craven’s week with victory in the Catanach Jeweller’s Plate.

“It was a very pleasing week in the sense that they all went very good,” Craven said.

“From a stable perspective and for everyone that is involved it’s very pleasing when they all run well.”

Craven’s week formed part of a strong run of form for the stable since Terang and Stawell joined with Ballarat and Melton to create the west region on May 25.

Just Be Yourself claimed its maiden victory for Matthew Craven at Stawell last Wednesday. The win also kick-started a string of triumphs for the local trainer across two courses. Picture supplied by Claire Weston Photography

