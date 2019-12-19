Mix of winners at Dalvui Christmas meet

TERANG Harness Racing Club hosted its annual Christmas meeting at Dalvui Raceway last Sunday.

It proved to be another good night for multiple local trainers and drivers, while only one favourite saluted across the nine race card.

Results: Race one: 1st Nancys Boy (trainer Jeff McLean, driver Tim McLean) $3.60, 2nd Jilliby Lorenzo (Margaret Lee, Glen Craven), 3rd Crowded Reactor (Rebecca East, Matthew Craven).

Race two: 1st Bezza (Steven Fennell, Glen Craven) $46.30, 2nd Go Jo Jolt (Margaret Lee, Jason Lee), 3rd Jaeden (Jeff McLean, Jackie Barker).

Race three: 1st Maffioso Girl (Barry Finnis, Jackie Barker) $11.60, 2nd Keayang Blinky (Margaret Lee, Jason Lee), 3rd Miss Chianti (Tony Bond, Matthew Craven).

Race four: 1st Vapar Rocks (Ashleigh Herbertson, Matthew Craven) $4.10, 2nd Jilliby Gilmore (Margaret Lee, Glen Craven), 3rd Yappas Courage (David Kemp, David Murphy).

Race five: 1st Rollinjacksrainbow (Margaret Lee, Jason Lee) $1.50 favourite, 2nd Okelerho Lad (Geoff Senior, Matthew Horsnell), 3rd Little Tiara (Laurie O’Keeffe, Xavier O’Connor).

Race six: 1st The Penny Drops (Ray Harvey, Neil McCallum) $5.90, 2nd Columbias Deejay (David Magri, David Magri, 3rd Clover Lou (Geoff Webster, Greg Sugars).

Race seven: 1st Touch Of Armbro (John Matthews, John Matthews) $42, 2nd Elizabethan Era (Steven Fennell, Paddy Lee), 3rd Candy Mandy (Ian Miller, Ian Miller).

Race eight: 1st Grey Cadillac (Andrew Gray, Xavier O’Connor) $10.20, 2nd Beat The Drums (Sam Barker, Sam Barker), 3rd Vuitton (Ashleigh Herbertson, Matthew Craven).

Race nine: 1st Morvah (Tim Bolitho, Michael Bellman) $18.50, 2nd Itzamajor Surprise (Matthew Craven, Matthew Craven), 3rd Macelli (Sam Barker, Greg Sugars).

Season award winners for 2018/19 were also presented last week.

Horse of the Year: Our Summer Wind - Tim Bolitho).

Trotter of the Year: Ventmiglia - Gregory Moss.

Leading driver: Jason Lee.

Leading trainer: Matthew Craven.

Leading Concession Driver: James Herbertson.

The next race meeting at Dalvui will be held in the new year on Thursday, January 2.