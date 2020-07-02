About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Friday, 3 July 2020
Terang Express

Noel Richards returned to the winners’ circle for the first time in 24 years when Niamh Chinn Oir saluted at Ballarat on Tuesday.

Niamh Chinn Oir helps Richards end winless run

TERANG’S Noel Richards was quite the popular man following a drought-breaking victory at Ballarat on Tuesday.

The hobby trainer saddled up his first win in 24 years when six year-old mare Niamh Chinn Oir triumphed in the 1100-metre Porter Plant fillies and mares benchmark 58 handicap under the guidance of Christine Puls.

His last winner was Captain Shillalae at Dunkeld in November, 1996, which was ironically ridden by Puls.

Richards has been the talk of Terang following his victory and has fielded phone calls from old friends and radio stations about his effort. 

He has been training for the last seven years after letting his licence lapse in 2002 to concentrate on his job as a policeman.

Richards had initially held a licence from 1978 but gave it away 18 years ago because he felt he was not doing his training or working career justice.

Eventually he renewed his licence following his retirement but was forced to wait quite the period to notch up his comeback victory.

 “Everyone gets a horse and they hope that it will win but not all of them win,” Richards said.

