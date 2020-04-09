About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Tuesday, 14 April 2020
About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Terang Express

Jilliby Retro and Glen Craven narrowly got home in the Southwest Conveyancing pace for two year-olds on Tuesday night.

Sport
Paddy Lee enjoying career-best year

Staff Writers

A DECISION to drive Jilliby Retro more conservatively paid dividends for Paddy Lee on Tuesday evening.

The harness trainer saluted for the 25th time of season 2019/20 when the two year-old swooped late to win the Southwest Conveyancing Pace for two year-olds.

Lee said it was a “fantastic” result for his stable, with driver Glen Craven doing enough late to score a 1.2 metre victory.

“The sort of race that he ran suited him; the others that led probably got lost a little bit out in front but the way he came home was great,” he said.

“His last 200 metres was pretty slick, he came from a long way back on the turn but to come over the top of them the way he did was really good.”

Lee said Jilliby Retro had shown good signs early in his career having won two of his three starts.

However, he believes there was still more improvement to come from his pacer.

TO READ THE FULL STORY AND MORE:

Latest stories
Sport

Marg and Matthew taste weekend success

LOCAL trainers Marg Lee and Matthew Craven found themselves in the winners’ stall after their pacers Keayang Jackie and ImASportsstar won races over the weekend. The pair notched up their 31st and 27th victories of season 2019/20 at Melton on...

Staff Writers
02 Apr 2020
Sport

Dalvui hosts March event

TERANG Harness Racing Club hosted its first meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic reached Australian shores.

Staff Writers
26 Mar 2020
Sport

Day racing returns to Laang Speedway

LAANG Speedway hosted its latest race meeting last Sunday with a predominantly tin-top dominated day of action.

Staff Writers
19 Mar 2020
Sport

Josh Brown takes out Terang golf title

FRESHLY crowned Terang Golf Club champion Josh Brown admitted his nerves nearly got the better of him during last Saturday’s final round.

Staff Writers
12 Mar 2020