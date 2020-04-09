Paddy Lee enjoying career-best year

A DECISION to drive Jilliby Retro more conservatively paid dividends for Paddy Lee on Tuesday evening.

The harness trainer saluted for the 25th time of season 2019/20 when the two year-old swooped late to win the Southwest Conveyancing Pace for two year-olds.

Lee said it was a “fantastic” result for his stable, with driver Glen Craven doing enough late to score a 1.2 metre victory.

“The sort of race that he ran suited him; the others that led probably got lost a little bit out in front but the way he came home was great,” he said.

“His last 200 metres was pretty slick, he came from a long way back on the turn but to come over the top of them the way he did was really good.”

Lee said Jilliby Retro had shown good signs early in his career having won two of his three starts.

However, he believes there was still more improvement to come from his pacer.

