About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Thursday, 28 May 2020
About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Terang Express

Matthew Craven drove his emerging trotter Pink Galahs to victory in the David O Jones Mitre 10 Trotters Handicap at Stawell last Wednesday. Picture supplied by Claire Weston Photography.

Sport
Pink Galahs makes victorious return

Staff Writers

A GROUP one campaign could be on the horizon for Ecklin trainer Matthew Craven’s promising trotter Pink Galahs following a victorious return to racing at Stawell last week.

The three year-old filly overcame a slow start to triumph by a half head margin in the David O Jones Mitre 10 Trotters Handicap over 2180 metres.

It was Pink Galahs first race since finishing fourth in the group one Need For Speed Princess final at Melton in February.

Craven said he was pleased to make a “good start to Pink Galahs campaign” despite his horse being forced to do plenty of work in the run.

TO READ THE FULL STORY AND MORE:

Latest stories
Sport

Allwatfunjingles salutes at Terang for Cole

DARREN Cole’s confidence in his trotter Allwatfunjingles was rewarded last Friday night when the four year-old broke its maiden at Terang.

Staff Writers
21 May 2020
Sport

Golfers end long hiatus from the green

LOCAL golfers returned to the fairways yesterday following the relaxation of Victorian premier Daniel Andrews’ lockdowns on the state.

Staff Writers
14 May 2020
Sport

Robert Arundell hoping Blue Vein Fitz salutes

TERANG harness trainer Robert Arundell is hoping a rich patch of form can help Blue Vein Fitz break its maiden at Stawell on Sunday.

Staff Writers
07 May 2020
Sport

Troubador triumphs at Terang again

TROUBADOR continued its rich vein of form for Terang trainer Jeff McLean and his driver son Tim at Terang on Tuesday evening.

Staff Writers
30 Apr 2020