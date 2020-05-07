Robert Arundell hoping Blue Vein Fitz salutes

TERANG harness trainer Robert Arundell is hoping a rich patch of form can help Blue Vein Fitz break its maiden at Stawell on Sunday.

The three year-old filly is “knocking on the door” according to her trainer in its short career, finishing second twice in four starts.

It is entered to race in the Cheeky Fox Cafe three year-old pace over 2180 metres at 1.29pm and has drawn gate two for the event.

Arundell, who normally trains a small team, said he felt Blue Vein Fitz would be a “good each-way chance” in a seven horse field.

“I had a look at the field and it looks to be a really even race,” he said.

