Tuesday, 28 April 2020
Terang Express

Too Close the Sun and jockey Declan Bates outclassed the field to land trainer Lindsey Smith his maiden Sungold Milk Terang Cup on Sunday. Photo supplied by Alice Laidlaw/Racing Photos

Sport
Star stayer fires for Smith in Terang Cup

Staff Writers

PROMISING stayer Too Close the Sun is looming as a Warrnambool Cup fancy following a dominant win in the Sungold Milk Terang Cup last Sunday.

The Lindsey Smith-trained four year-old received a plum ride from jockey Declan Bates to defeat Ciaron Maher and David Eustace’s Fanciful Toff and Simone Ferchie’s Lucabelle in the $63,000 event.

Smith said he was thrilled with the performance of Too Close the Sun in what was his maiden Terang Cup after recently moving to Warrnambool from Western Australia

“Obviously it’s my first time with the Terang Cup but they tell me it was a pretty good edition of the race,” he said

