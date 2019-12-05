Terang Gift run and won

TERANG Athletic Club recorded a historic first at their annual Gift meeting last Sunday.

The club received record entries for the event and was supported by the biggest crowd of its 13 year association with the Victorian Athletic League.

It was declared the club’s most successful Gift meeting, with the calibre of athletes attending the event producing a stunning day of action.

The highlight of the event was the celebration of the 90th year since Roy Northeast won the Terang Gift.

Northeast’s grandchildren Rachael Burns and Luke Northeast along with nine of his great grandchildren attended the event in honour of their grandfather.

They played a key role in the formalities for the final of the Roy Northeast 120 metre Terang Gift, greeting the finalists before presenting the top three with their sashes and trophies.

Luke Hamilton claimed the top prize, with the South Australian narrowly holding off Jason Bailey and Brett Richards who rounded out the podium.

In the Jill McKenzie 120 metre women’s Terang Gift, sister act Sienna and Sophia Fighera filled the top two positions ahead of Tara Domenchenz.

Michael Hilditch took out the Tony Arundell 120 metre women’s and masters final, with the club using the meeting to honour the recent passing of one of their greats.

Arundell’s four sons Michael, David, Tim and Stephen were in attendance to present the top three with their prizes.

In other feature races held on the day, the Laurie Heffernan open 1600 metres, the Richard Wearmouth women’s and masters 300 metres and the Jack McCunnie open 70 metres were won by Tom

Hockley Samon, Jacqui McCann and Jesse Cordoma respectively.

Kidus Mekonnen took out the under 18 120 metre final while Amber Van Eede won the under 14 120 metre final.

Harvey Murrant was first across the line in the open 400 metres, Connor Callinan claimed the restricted 400 metres and Jake Stevens was victorious in the open 800 metres.

And the Terang Junior Gift was taken out by scratchmarker Jesse Suter.