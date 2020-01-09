Terang hosts New Year’s Day races

TERANG and District Racing Club welcomed the first day of 2020 with their third meeting of the horse racing season.

The club staged a six event card which included the day’s feature race, the Thornton Family Peter Blank Sprint over 1125 metres.

That event was won by the Daniel Bowman trained Favonski, with jockey Melissa Julius piloting the horse to a 2.75 length victory.

It was the second win of a double for Julius, who also saluted on Highclass Harry in a 1400 metre maiden for trainer Maureen Dwyer.

In the other races, Lindsey Smith and Harry Coffey combined to win a 1200 metre maiden plate with Sassy Rebel while Peter Hardacre and Josh Cartwright were successful with Kyshaka in a benchmark 58 over 1400 metres.

Lady Jackio triumphed for Kylie Vella and Jack Hill in the 1850 metre benchmark 58 race and Star Search scored victory in the 1200 metre benchmark 52 handicap for Ricky Maund and John Robertson.

Terang’s next race meeting is scheduled for February 26.

Meanwhile, jump-outs returned to Terang and District Racing Club last Thursday.

Fifty horses competed in eight heats over 800 and 1000 metre distances while several more galloped prior to the first jump-out.

Trainers Matthew Williams, Symon Wilde, Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, Mitch Freedman, Henry Dwyer, Lindsey Smith, Terry and Karina O’Sullivan and Glenn all had multiple horses compete.

Local horses to attend included Jamie Barry’s Kayleb Will Do and Clint Marshall’s My Psychiatrist and Sunday Night Tea.

