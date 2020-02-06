Terang Tornadoes contest Portland tournament

TERANG was represented by nine junior squad teams during last weekend’s South West Classic hosted by the Portland Basketball Association.

The Tornadoes’ under 12 girls were the shining light for the weekend going through division two competition undefeated en route to taking out the title.

They defeated Mount Gambier 31-10 and Koroit 33-7 during pool play on Saturday, before proving too strong for Portland 58-20 in the semi-final and Millicent 32-17 in Sunday’s grand final.

The under 14 girls also made the division two decider after winning four matches across the weekend, but ultimately fell to Warrnambool 30-29 in the final.

Six of Terang’s sides competed at division one level with two making grand final appearances.

The under 18 boys made their way through pool matches and the semi-final undefeated before going down to Ararat 40-28 in the decider.

The under 16 girls also qualified for the division one decider after reversing its group stage result against Millicent in the semi, before being beaten 29-22 by Warrnambool in the grand final.

The Tornadoes’ under 12 boys, under 14 boys and under 16 boys all won two matches each across division one competition.

Terang’s under 14 boys division two side claimed three victories, while the under 18 girls battled bravely but were unable to break through for a win.