Trotter snares group three win

PINK Galahs win in the group three Sumthingaboutmoari Trotters Free For All on Saturday night carried extra significance for its owners according to Ecklin trainer Matthew Craven.

The three year-old filly stormed to a 2.1 metre victory in the prized event at Melton for owners Bryan Healey and his daughter Laura and son-in-law Caleb.

Healy’s family produced the well-known Maori breeding line which has changed the Australian trotting ranks.

Pink Galahs is a Skyvalley filly, out of Sweetasay, whose lines lead back three generations to Maori Mia, dam of Maori’s Idol, and a fourth generation to the great Maori Miss.

Craven was thrilled with the result but said it was a big surprise for his team after the trotter upstaged more experienced and older mares including Dance Craze and Red Hot Tooth to the delight of connections.

“We were using it as a lead-up to the Oaks and we thought we would be a fraction underdone but needed to get a run into her because it had been so long between her runs,” he said.

“She doesn’t have a set plan but the race fitted in nicely with her program and it was a race we had marked on the calendar because it had significance with her owners Bryan, Laura and Caleb.

“It was nice to win, she’s all heart the little girl and just keeps stepping up to the plate.

“It was a nice reward for Bryan, Caleb, Laura, Sofia and all the girls here at home.”

The win added some highly sought black-type to Pink Galahs, who has now won nine times from 15 races.

“Any nice group race is good to win and it’s one that will help her prospects as a broodmare,” Craven said.

“It’s a nice little thing to have on her CV that’s for sure.”

Craven said the filly’s connections were now considering their next option but was yet to determine the trotter’s path.

“On October 10 there are two races that we could use as a lead-up to the Oaks – the three year-old Holmfield or the Bill Collins Trotters Sprint which is a free-for-all group one event.

“They’re both options but we’re also considering whether we go three weeks into the Oaks which is a week later on October 17.

“We haven’t locked in what we’ll do but we had pencilled in the Oaks as her grand final.

“We will wait until the end of the week to see whether we have a throw at the stumps at the Oaks or whether we need another lead-up race for the Oaks.”

Nonetheless, Craven is confident Pink Galahs will acquit herself well in the group one Oaks regardless of which way they go.

“When you beat open age mares you’d like to think so,” he said.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean you’re going to win but it gives you good confidence that you’re going to be more than competitive.”

Craven was back in the winners stall on Monday at Charlton, with Arden Roanoke winning on debut for the stable.

The horse recently joined Craven’s barn from New Zealand and the trainer was pleased the horse’s connections, which include Steve Blacker and a new syndicate, were rewarded.

“It was a really good first up performance,” he said.

“He showed a little bit more than he had at home, so it was exciting to see the first start performance he produced.”

Craven was set to head to the races at Terang last night with veteran trotter Gus an Maori and pacers Miss What Usain and Itzamajor Surprise.