Saturday, 2 May 2020
Terang Express

Jaziah and Kerryn Manning turned the tables on Marg Lee’s Keayang Kamikaze in the Cervus Equipment Terang two year-old pace.

Crime Writer and Sofia Arvidsson took out the $12,000 Phonse Hickey Memorial Plate.

Show Me The Moolah and Jason Ainsworth triumphed for trainer Janet Exell in the Southwest Conveyancing Trotters Handicap.

Travel Bug and James Herbertson made it back-to-back victories in $12,000 Terang Co-Op Rural Store Trotters Handicap.

Kolovos won its first race in Australia for trainer Aaron Dunn and connections when it took out the Warrnambool Hydraulics Pace.

Troubador triumphs at Terang again

TROUBADOR continued its rich vein of form for Terang trainer Jeff McLean and his driver son Tim at Terang on Tuesday evening.

The five year-old gelding won for the third time in four races for the McLeans when it took out the Morsbearings Pace over 2180 metres.

Troubador was forced to work hard for victory after the gelding drew a wide gate and found itself sitting outside the leader for the majority of the event.

As the field began to make its run around the home turn, Troubador appeared to be under pressure from outside runner Presidential Art as well as leader, Marg Lee’s Jilliby Galwaygirl, on the inside.

However, the son of Shadow Play quickly regained its rhythm, with a sharp burst in the straight seeing the pacer run away with a 1.9 metre win over Jilliby Galwaygirl and Gloria Council’s Australian Bite. 

Victorious trainer McLean was thrilled with the result.

