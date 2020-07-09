Venn’s strong score claims Terang Golf Club’s July Monthly Medal

A FIELD of 25 golfers braved mixed weather conditions for their chance at claiming Terang Golf Club’s July Monthly Medal on Saturday.

Club captain Liam Venn (10) claimed the overall honour after posting a nett score of 72.

His score was also enough to win A grade, with Trevor Beasley (11) runner-up with a nett score of 74.

In B grade, Mick Scanlon capitalised on wife Sharee’s victory in the same grade seven days earlier to claim a triumph of his own.

Scanlon (19) finished with a nett score of 76 to win by a shot ahead of Michael Heffernan (18), who recorded a nett 77.

Michelle Beasley (16) was the best of the ladies, finishing her round with a nett 76.

Other leading scores for the round included nett 75s from Paul Healey (17) and Riley Scanlon (six) and nett 76 from Phil Beasley (plus one).

The hit the green third hole was reached by David Cashin and Michelle Beasley.

Saturday’s stroke round also saw a number of Geoff Kenna Knockout round one matches completed.

David Wells, Tim Keane, Paul Healey, Mick Scanlon, George Beasley, Trevor Beasley and Stephen Arundell all progressed to the second round following victories.

Wells defeated Tyler Beasley on the 21st hole, Keane defeated Caleb Kavanagh two up and Healey accounted for Phil Beasley on the 19th hole.

Scanlon was too good for Daniel Kenna, George Beasley defeated Chris Coolahan, Trevor Beasley defeated Creon Coolahan and Arundell knocked over Liam Venn two and one.

In round two matches, Wells and Keane will face off, while Healey will take on Scanlon.

George Beasley is set to meet the winner of Nigel Bruckner and Angelo Van den Heuvel’s match while Trevor Beasley and Arundell will square off.

Meanwhile, Terang member George Beasley achieved every golfers’ dream – for the second time last Wednesday.

