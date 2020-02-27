Visitors take out Margaret Sumner fours

TERANG Bowls Club held their annual Margaret Sumner invitational fours event last Friday.

Twenty four teams from 12 different clubs across the region attended the event, which commemorates Sumner’s contributions to both the game of bowls and the Terang Bowls Club.

Lawn Tennis’ Dianne Hoggan, Sandra Suridge, Jenny Brown and Rose Alderman were the winners of the event.

They finished on top from a composite team featuring Linda Gilbert, Gill Vorwerk, Maureen Drennan and Dorothy Gleeson.

Committee member Graeme Downie said the club was happy with the support they received for their event.

“It was a terrific day to recognise and celebrate Margaret Sumner’s contribution to the game of bowls,” he said.

“She is a wonderful ambassador for the Terang Bowls Club and the game of lawn bowls.

“Thanks to our sponsors and to our hard working volunteers who contributed to the running of this event.”